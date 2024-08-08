A LARGE quantity of illegal drugs were seized during a warrant execution on Tuesday. 

Officers from the Torfaen neighbourhood policing team of Gwent Police executed a warrant in the Pontypool area on Tuesday, August 6. 

A substantial amount of Class B drugs were located and removed from circulation in the community.

It has also been confirmed that an 18-year-old man remains in police custody. 

Gwent Police posted the news of the warrant on social media. 

 

 