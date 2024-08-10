Richard Collins, 50, launched his coffee brand Rich Bean Coffee Shop in May after being made redundant in December 2023.

Richard explained how this life change was daunting, as someone who had never even worked in the hospitality industry before and only ever knowing his long-term role in sales.

“I always knew I wanted to have my own business, and I think the redundancy gave me the right time to do it and take the chance,” said Richard.

The new coffeeshop is located on the outside Caerleon RFC’s rugby club, where Richard has been a member for over 15 years.

Caerleon RFC is one of two youth rugby clubs in the village. They play all home games on these fields in front of the coffee shop. (Image: Holly Morgan)

The historical Roman village of Caerleon is a hub for tourism, with lots of nice dog walks and site-seeing spots.

His time at the rugby club involved coaching younger players, including his own son’s team.

The fields in front of the rugby club host football and rugby games every weekend, and this new coffee cabin gives parents somewhere to put their feet up whilst their children play.

“It gives mums and dads a place to relax. Although it is not only for parents – we get people from all walks of life.

“We are in a prime location for dog walkers and running clubs. The boules club next door also come over to grab a coffee. It is becoming a very welcoming community space.

“All our visitors are enjoying sitting in the sun with a good cup of coffee and everyone has been saying how much they are loving our friendly atmosphere,” he said.

The coffeeshop offers a full range of barista style coffees and hot food such as dirty fries, jacket potatoes, baguettes and sandwiches.

There wide variety of menu options was chosen specifically to cater for people of all ages.

“When I initially pitched my idea to the rugby club, everyone was so supportive. I got help from loads of the members in creating this space,” he said.

“We have received such amazing support in the last three months and I look forward to the following three months, despite knowing there will be challenges ahead.”

The shop is open Tuesday to Sunday every week between the hours of 9am and 3.30pm.

To support Richard’s new venture in ways other than buying a coffee, you can follow The Rich Bean Coffee page on Facebook and Instagram or share it with your friends.