AN INDIAN takeaway in a World Heritage site has agreed to move, and paint, an extraction flue that doesn’t have planning permission.
The large silver pipe sticks out from an upper floor sash window at the back of Naseeb Tandoori, on Broad Street, Blaenavon. Torfaen Borough Council’s planning department said it is of “significant scale” and “prominent in the street scene and has a harmful visual impact”.
The takeway is on the corner of Broad Street and Old William Street which is a conservation area and forms part of the World Heritage Site and Landscape of Special Historic Interest recognised by United Nations cultural body UNESCO.
Following enforcement action owner Hussnein Amin applied for planning permission to move the flue to the back roof and paint it.
The planning department approved the application and stated while still of a large scale it would be less visible from the street and black paint would reflect “existing grey roof tiles and soften its appearance”.
