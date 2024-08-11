Amy Finch, now 20, from Hengoed, Caerphilly county, first joined her local Slimming World group in Ystrad Mynach in January 2022 after seeing her mother lose weight from following the plan.

At the start of her journey, aged 17, Miss Finch was wearing clothes of size 16, and explained she was "always self-conscious and insecure" about her weight as as a teenager growing up.

She said: "I didn’t think I would be able to do anything about it due to being in sixth form and not having time to plan for meals and cook. I had previously tried calorie counting but it constantly felt like a diet without any freedom.

"I discovered Slimming World as my mam is a member and has lost a lot of weight from following the plan. In January 2022 I decided to give it a go and see if I could do it with my lifestyle."

Amy said she was insecure about her weight as a teenager (Image: Supplied) Within the first few weeks of being on the programme, she discovered that her weight loss journey didn't have to come at the expense of her social life.

When she first joined, Miss Finch's aim was to go half a stone at a time until she was happy to set a permanent target, and since then, she has dropped from a size 16 to a size 10.

She added: "Every time I achieved a certificate for that next half a stone I felt so proud of myself for actually doing something about my weight!

"I have gained so much confidence throughout my journey, I use to be the one shying away from the dance floor at a party. Now I’m the first one up there making sure everyone is having fun and enjoying themselves.

"I have made so many friends from Slimming World as being part of the social team and even set up a walking group together to achieve our body magic awards and stay active."

Amy is now celebrating her weight loss journey (Image: Supplied) Her confidence grew so much that she was able to apply to university for her dream role to become a teacher, and she has said said that she would never have found that confidence if it wasn't for the group.

"Slimming World is now a part of me and always will be. I look forward to trying new meals and getting inspiration from my group every week. I cannot wait to get to my dream weight this year and continue my journey at target."

Group leader Joe Creese says she is so proud of Amy (Image: Supplied)

Group leader Joe Creese has described watching Miss Finch's self-confidence bloom as "lovely".

She said: "She’s shining, and has really developed her self confidence and self-esteem. It's a really big thing knowing that we're reaching that generation of people who see social media and this need to be perfect.

"I've seen how confidence can hit rock bottom, but by becoming healthy inside and out this really helped Amy's mental health which really changed her life.

"I'm most proud of the way she has developed a true understanding of herself both as a slimmer and as a person. It's been so lovely to see."