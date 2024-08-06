She succeeds Vaughan Gething, who lasted less than 140 days as first minister, having presided over a turbulent period in office, beset by rows over donations and sacked ministers.

Baroness Morgan, 57, was confirmed as leader of the Welsh Labour Party on July 24, but could not take over as First Minister without a vote in the Senedd.

The Welsh Parliament, which would normally be on summer break, was recalled on Tuesday to allow Baroness Morgan, the health minister, to take over as leader of the Welsh Government.

She becomes the first woman to lead the country.

Before she is officially confirmed as First Minister, she must write to the King to seek his approval.

She had the support of the Labour members of the Senedd while Plaid Cymru and the Conservatives voted for their respective party leaders.

Jane Dodds, the sole Liberal Democrat, abstained from endorsing a candidate, despite having supported Mr Gething earlier this year.

The opposition parties putting forward alternative choices was largely symbolic, with neither having enough votes to secure the role.

In total, Baroness Morgan received 28 votes, one more than her predecessor Mr Gething.

The Conservatives’ Andrew RT Davies won 15 votes and Plaid Cymru’s Rhun ap Iorwerth 12 votes.

If Ms Dodds had voted for an alternative candidate there would have been 28 members voting for a different FM.

Baroness Morgan’s backers include the outgoing first minister Mr Gething.

She is the first woman to lead the Welsh Government in its 25-year history, something she has said she is proud of.

Giving a speech in both English and Welsh, Baroness Morgan said: “It is the honour of my life to stand before you today as the first woman to become the First Minister of Wales.”

She paid tribute to her predecessor Mr Gething as “another true trailblazer” in the journey of devolution, as well as her predecessors Alun Michael, Rhodri Morgan, Carwyn Jones and Mark Drakeford.

The new First Minister said she hoped to “add my own distinctive contribution to this legacy”, adding: “Perhaps with a vibrant splash of colour. The grey suits are out.”

Baroness Morgan also acknowledged the difficulties Welsh Labour has faced in recent months, with her being the third leader of the party this year.

She told the Senedd: “The last few weeks have been difficult and we have been through some turmoil.

“But we know that we are at our best when we work in unity as a party and as a nation.”

The new First Minister said her government’s “focus will be firmly on Wales and its people, listening to what people want and delivering in every corner of this great nation”.

She also confirmed Huw Irranca-Davies would be her deputy first minister, describing him as “impressive”, adding: “I couldn’t ask for a more capable political partner.”

Welsh opposition party leaders welcomed Baroness Morgan to the role, but questioned her about the future of the Welsh Government.

Welsh Tory leader Mr Davies urged the new First Minister to engage with the Welsh Parliament throughout the recess, adding: “You are the third first minister in this year and ultimately that obviously has had a very corrosive effect in the delivery of government and the delivery of initiatives that the government has brought forward here in Wales.”

He also asked what the new leader would do about plans to revalue council tax bands and deal with the health service in Wales, among other issues.

Plaid Cymru leader Mr ap Iorwerth said his party would “wish her well today”.

But referencing the demises of Liz Truss and Humza Yousaf, he added: “We also remind her and her government that in similar circumstances elsewhere the Labour hierarchy argued that multiple changes in leadership in Westminster and in Scotland undermines the democratic legitimacy of government and demanded fresh elections.

“It is for Labour to explain why different rules should apply in Wales.”

Mr Gething, who took over from Mr Drakeford in March, announced his intention to resign last month after four members of his government quit, criticising his leadership.