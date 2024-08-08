The Globe in Talywain is described as a traditional Victorian public house.

The sale is being organised by agents Sidney Phillips

The listing says it has two well-appointed bars, and says it has 'excellent and recently refurbished upgraded' owners' accommodation.

It also says it as a "healthy local custom after 13 years in same owner's hands."

The most recent Google review is from three months ago and gave the pub five stars for service, food and atmosphere.

What does the building look like?





The outside of the building has the look of a traditional local pub with the ‘The Globe Inn’ sign hanging at the front.

The front of the building has six windows and a white door that leads onto the pavement and road.

The front of the property (Image: Sidney Phillips)

The property is a traditional Victorian end of terrace.

Where is the pub located?





The pub is at the address 1 Commercial Road, Talywain, Abersychan, Pontypool NP4 7JH.

The location of the pub (Image: Google)It is only a 10-minute drive or 15-minute bus ride to Commercial Street in Pontypool.

It is a short walk from a post office and there are nearby schools.

Ysgol Aberyschan School is only a four-minute drive or 25-minute walk away.