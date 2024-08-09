New restrictions for drivers have been introduced by Newport City Council this week.
The restrictions are stopping road users from waiting, parking and loading on over 25 new streets across the city.
There will be ‘no waiting at any time’ introduced to 27 new roads. According to the AA, a 'no waiting' sign lets a driver stop temporarily but they are not for too long.
Their website says: “A 'no waiting' or 'no parking' sign lets a driver stop temporarily, maybe to let out a passenger or unload some goods, but you can't linger there.”
These restrictions introduced and enforced on the following roads:
-
Broadleaf Way
-
Fields Park Avenue
-
Clytha Park Road
-
College Crescent
-
College Road
-
Skinner Street
-
Upper Dock Street
-
Corn Street
-
Devon Place
-
Park Way
-
Jubilee Way
-
Castle Way
-
Lime Close
-
Jeddo Close
-
Arthur Street
-
Robert Close
-
Marion Street
-
Price Street
-
Mendalgief Road
-
North Lake Drive
-
Fields Road
-
Gold Tops
-
Queens Hill
-
Tregwilym Road
-
Viaduct Way
-
Western Avenue
-
Bassaleg Road
This means you will not be able to drop off or pick up at any time on these roads without the risk of being fined.
You can keep up to date will all public notices relating to traffic and other issues via the website publicnoticeportal.uk.
The city council has also introduced “No Loading at Any Time” restrictions to five streets in Newport.
According to the government’s website, loading or unloading involves the continuous movement of goods to and from your vehicle.
These streets are:
-
Skinner Street
-
Upper Dock Street
-
Corn Street
-
Mendalgief Road
-
Fields Road
Lastly, ‘Keep Clear’ markings will be put outside St Michael’s RC Primary School, at the entrance on Mendalgief road.
This restriction prohibits ‘stopping and waiting’ along a 27-metre stretch of road.
This particular rule will be operating between 8:00am to 4:30pm Monday to Friday, during the dates 1st September to 31st July each year.
The council have installed ‘School Keep Clear Markings’ on the road to prevent people from parking along part of the road.
Newport City Council enforce these road restrictions through fines. According to the council’s website, parking fines or penalty charge notices are either £70, reduced to £35 if paid within 14 days, or £50 for lesser parking offences, reduced to £25 if paid within 14 days.
