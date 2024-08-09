The restrictions are stopping road users from waiting, parking and loading on over 25 new streets across the city.

There will be ‘no waiting at any time’ introduced to 27 new roads. According to the AA, a 'no waiting' sign lets a driver stop temporarily but they are not for too long.

Their website says: “A 'no waiting' or 'no parking' sign lets a driver stop temporarily, maybe to let out a passenger or unload some goods, but you can't linger there.”

These restrictions introduced and enforced on the following roads:

Broadleaf Way

Fields Park Avenue

Clytha Park Road

College Crescent

College Road

Skinner Street

Upper Dock Street

Corn Street

Devon Place

Park Way

Jubilee Way

Castle Way

Lime Close

Jeddo Close

Arthur Street

Robert Close

Marion Street

Price Street

Mendalgief Road

North Lake Drive

Fields Road

Gold Tops

Queens Hill

Tregwilym Road

Viaduct Way

Western Avenue

Bassaleg Road

This means you will not be able to drop off or pick up at any time on these roads without the risk of being fined.

You can keep up to date will all public notices relating to traffic and other issues via the website publicnoticeportal.uk.

The city council has also introduced “No Loading at Any Time” restrictions to five streets in Newport.

According to the government’s website, loading or unloading involves the continuous movement of goods to and from your vehicle.

These streets are:

Skinner Street

Upper Dock Street

Corn Street

Mendalgief Road

Fields Road

READ MORE:

Businesses voice concerns over anti-social behaviour in Upper Dock Street.

Lastly, ‘Keep Clear’ markings will be put outside St Michael’s RC Primary School, at the entrance on Mendalgief road.

This restriction prohibits ‘stopping and waiting’ along a 27-metre stretch of road.

This particular rule will be operating between 8:00am to 4:30pm Monday to Friday, during the dates 1st September to 31st July each year.

The council have installed ‘School Keep Clear Markings’ on the road to prevent people from parking along part of the road.

Newport City Council enforce these road restrictions through fines. According to the council’s website, parking fines or penalty charge notices are either £70, reduced to £35 if paid within 14 days, or £50 for lesser parking offences, reduced to £25 if paid within 14 days.