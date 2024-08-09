Located on Newport Road, the pub, formerly named the Muddy Toad, originally closed permanently on June 6 this year after it had come under pressure following controversy over its food hygiene ratings.

In the former life as the Muddy Toad, the pub had suffered controversy surrounding its showing of food hygiene ratings, and a re-inspection in August 2023.

As of June 28, it reopened under new management, with a rebrand back to its former name of the Lower New Inn.

The new owners also run the Teazer pub, also in New Inn, and have recently raised more than £3,000 for charity with a variety of fundraising events.

With a brand new makeover to accompany the new ownership, the New Inn puis now open serving food and drinks once again to the community.

The Lower New Inn is currently open five days a week. It is closed Monday and Tuesday but open Wednesday to Saturday from 2pm until 10pm and also open Sunday from midday until 10pm.

While the new team at The Lower New Inn settle in the the new venue, they are operating a limited menu which they have confirmed will expand over time with new dishes added soon.

You can visit The Lower New Inn at 48 Newport Road, New Inn, Pontypool, and can find out more about their refurbishment and new menus by following them on Facebook.