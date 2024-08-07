James Withey, 38, from Blackwood is accused of being concerned in the supply of and possession with intent to supply the class A drug.

It is alleged he did so between May 15 and August 2.

Withey, of Cefn Fforest Avenue, Cefn Fforest was remanded in custody after appearing at Newport Magistrates' Court.

He is due to appear before the crown court on September 2.