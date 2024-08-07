The planning application was submitted on July 17 and is currently pending consideration.

The application was made by Mr Robert Facey, project manager of Rowan Management Services Limited.

What are the proposed changes?





The proposal is to change the use of the former post office and flat into five flats and a coffee shop.

The coffee shop will provide a community facility providing an opportunity for local residents to meet for social interaction.

It will include level access threshold and disabled accessible toilet in the Coffee shop - making it accessible to all.

The ground floor of the building was previously used as a Post Office until it closed in 2018.

What happened to the post office?





The post office closed back in 2018 and didn't re-open after the postmaster resigned.

It was then advertised for sale by Paul Fosh Auction Agent in June 2022.

It was purchased in January 2024 by the applicant of the planning permission, Mr Robert Facey.

The post office in 2016 (on the left) and in 2023 boarded up (on the right) (Image: Google)

Where is the old post office?





The old post office building is located at 52 Windsor Road Griffithstown Pontypool Torfaen NP4 5HY.

The road has a mix of commercial properties and residential dwellings - the surrounding streets are also residential.

There is existing pedestrian access to the property from Windsor Road and access to the rear of the property via a private enclosed yard.

The location of the property (Image: Google)

How can you get to the proposed new coffee shop?





There are bus stops with regular services nearby – the nearest on Sunnybank Road and Station Road.

If you love cycling, there are existing cycle paths nearby to provide safe traffic-free routes for pedestrians.