Fochriw Primary School is proud to announce that it has received the approved title of "Best School in Wales for Teaching Welsh History" by the Welsh Heritage School Association.

This award, sponsored by the renowned Moondance Foundation, is accompanied by a prize of £500.

The award recognises Fochriw Primary School's exceptional dedication to teaching Welsh heritage, particularly through an innovative enquiry-based approach to humanities. By integrating the rich history of coal mining into its curriculum, the school fosters a profound appreciation and understanding of Welsh heritage among its students.

Headteacher, Sharon Pascoe shared her excitement, saying: "Receiving the Welsh Heritage award and £500 prize money validate the impact of our enquiry-based approach to humanities at Fochriw Primary School.

"The recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our pupils and staff in showcasing the importance of our Welsh heritage through the theme of coal mining.

“Curriculum for Wales and the Welsh Heritage Schools Initiative continues to inspire us to educate our ambitious capable learners about the rich history of our local area and beyond."

The Welsh Heritage School Association, renowned for promoting Welsh culture and history within the educational sector, has commended Fochriw Primary School for its exemplary programme.

The sponsorship from the Moondance Foundation further highlights the importance of preserving and celebrating Welsh historical narratives within schools.

Cllr Carol Andrews, Cabinet Member for Education and Communities at Caerphilly Council commented: “We at Caerphilly County Borough Council are extremely proud of Fochriw Primary School for receiving this award and showcasing just how important it is that we preserve our heritage and history.

“The staff and pupils at Fochriw Primary School are a testament to this preservation.”

This award underscores Fochriw Primary School's commitment to transformative and impactful education, ensuring that the legacy of Welsh heritage is passed down and cherished by future generations.