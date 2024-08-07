However, in recent years, the issue of raw sewage being discharged into our waters has grown with a number of summer hotspots becoming no-go zones for swimming.

If you're visiting a British beach and want to ensure it is not being affected by sewage spills or discharges, here is everything you need to know.

How to check if raw sewage has been dumped at a beach you're visiting

Surfers Against Sewage have their own interactive map showing affected beaches (Image: Getty Images)

One of the best ways to check if a beach or seaside spot you're visiting is being affected by sewage discharges is on the Surfers Against Sewage website.

The charity has its very own interactive map which provides information on the places where there is a 'Sewage Pollution Alert', 'Maintainance Alert' and 'Pollution Risk Forcast or Incident Alert'.

If you are unable to see your favourite swimming location, the organisation advises that you inform it of the missing spot so that it can look into it and potentially include it on the map.

In 2020, there were more than 400,000 discharges of raw sewage in England and Wales (Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Why is raw sewage being dumped in UK waters?





According to Business Report, water companies in the UK are allowed to dump a certain amount of untreated sewage into UK waterways and beaches.

Water companies are allowed to do this when high rainfall threatens the capacity of their water tanks. This is done to prevent sewage from backing up into streets and homes.

In 2020, there were more than 400,000 discharges of raw sewage in England and Wales.

Despite partially being allowed, Southern Water, which operates across much of England, was recently fined £90 million after dumping up to 21 billion litres of untreated sewage in protected seas over a six-year period.

