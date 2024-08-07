Jacob's Fish and Chips opened earlier this year on Bedwelty Road in Blackwood and had its first food hygiene inspection on Thursday, February 29.

The Food Hygiene Rating Act 2013 became law in Wales on March 4, 2013, requiring all businesses selling food in Wales - including pubs, cafes, restaurants, hotels, takeaways, schools, hospitals, canteens, care homes and corner shops – to display hygiene ratings in a prominent place, and to provide the information verbally if requested over the phone.

Inspections are carried out by the local authority officers, and ratings - from zero, meaning urgent improvement is necessary or they may risk closure; to five, meaning standards are excellent - are updated on the FSA website. Businesses have the right to appeal against ratings.

Each inspection is carried out under three categories - hygienic food handling, which covers preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, covering including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control, and the management of food safety, which is defined as the system or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future.

According to these three categories, Jacob's Fish and Chips was classed as good in food handling and management of food safety, then secured 'very good' in their rating for cleanliness and condition of facilities and building.

As a result of these gradings, the overall food hygiene rating given to Jacob's Fish and Chips has been classed as been five stars, or very good.

Jacob's Fish and Chips can be found on 4 Bedwelty Road, Blackwood, and are open 12-2pm and 5pm-8.30pm Tuesday to Thursday, while open from 2-9pm on Friday and 12-9pm on Saturday.