Caerphilly County Borough Council are set to hold a series of engagement events for the local community to find out more about proposals for new homes to be built in an area of Bargoed.

The community information event is in direct relation to plans for new homes to be built on the Park Estate in Bargoed.

The pre-application information event will provide local residents with the opportunity to find out more about the plans from Caerphilly Homes, the council's housing division to build homes across three sites at the estate.

The sites in question are land at Western Drive, Park Drive and Heol Coedcae.

The event will be taking place at the Bargoed Community Centre on Heol Pencarreg CF81 8QD, between 12.30pm to 5.30pm this Thursday, August 8.