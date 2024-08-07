A resident in Crumlin anonymously posted in a private Facebook group about noise coming from the old viaduct building on Saturday (August 3).

They said: “Any ideas what’s going on in the old viaduct building (the disused one), the noise is unbelievable, and ‘bassy’."

Comments under the post published, which was posted shortly after 5pm, speculated that it may have been coming from a rave.

Police confirmed they had received a noise complaint at 5.55pm, but that the sound was coming from a birthday party which they had been informed about ahead of time.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We were made aware of some noise, but someone had come to us to say they were having a birthday party. They made us aware of it before.

“It was a site close to the navigation centre. It was all determined to be fine and no issue was identified. Had it got out of hand we would have attended.”

They added: "If you have a noise complaint after 11pm you can contact the police, but any time before then, complaints are dealt with by the council."