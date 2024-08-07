The Commercial Hotel in Abertillery has closed down after struggling in the current financial climate.

The pub, which was located on Market Street, has cited "ever rising costs" as the reasons behind their unfortunate decision to close.

They are not the only pub or restaurant facing difficult decisions in the last few years, with many others having had to close or face management changes after the cost-of-living crisis has made working in the hospitality industry more difficult.

The team behind the Commercial Hotel confirmed the sad news with a final post on their Facebook page.

The post said: "I never thought I'd be writing this to you all but unfortunately due to ever rising costs we have had to make the sad decision to close down the commercial hotel due to ever decreasing income.

"We have tried our very best to keep the pub open but you can't run a business with no money coming in.

"I thank each and everyone of you all for the support that you've given us over the past two and a half years I'm just sorry that it's come to this.

"Sorry and thank you everyone that's enjoyed spending time here with us the last two and a half years thank you."

It is unknown what the future of the now former pub will be, but locals, including musicians who had performed at the pub reacted to the news with dismay.

Rock covers band Sonic Highway said it was "very sad news", adding that they were gutted but wished the owners good luck for the future.

Many other residents said they were also "gutted" by the news, with one mentioning that he had been a regular at the pub since he was 17 years old.

One resident said the Commercial Hotel would be "sadly missed in the town", a sentiment that was echoed by many, but thanked them for the good times they had offered.