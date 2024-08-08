According to eyewitness reports, a number of officers were seen gathered near the McDonalds on High Street in Newport and around the back of the Kingsway Shopping Centre.

The officers were seen at around lunchtime on Tuesday, August 6.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police has told the South Wales Argus that the presence of officers was due to a report of a "concern for safety" and that a man was returned to his home.

The statement said: "We received a report of a concern for safety in High Street, Newport, at around 1.20pm on Tuesday 6 August.

"Officers attended and returned a man to his home address."