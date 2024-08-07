South Wales Argus
Major road closed in Newport due to a collision

Major road closed in Newport due to one car collision

By Holly Morgan

  • The road is currently closed between Langstone Crematorium to Magor Road Junction for Pencoed Lane in Newport, B4245.
  • Follow this live blog for updates, including the impact on public transport.

