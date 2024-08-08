STEVEN JOHN DAVIES, 53, of Alexandra Road, Six Bells, Abertillery must pay £692 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 68mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 23a and Junction 24 on the A449 off slip road on January 7.

His driving record was endorsed with four penalty points.

ANTHONY FARMER, 38, of Victoria Street, Old Cwmbran, Cwmbran must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

JAMES EVANS, 29, of Blaenant Road, Nantyglo must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 54mph in a 40mph zone on the A472 Lower Race, Pontypool on January 8.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

KEIRON WILLIAMS, 28, of Heol Coedcae, Bargoed, Caerphilly must pay £197 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to resisting a constable in the execution of his duty on May 7.

CHRISTOPHER PACKWOOD, 43, of Riverside Drive, Llanfoist, Abergavenny must pay £110 in a fine and costs after he admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements following his release from prison.

ROBERT GILLARD, 57, of Tenison Road, Pontypool must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

JAMIE KENT, 31, of St Johns Terrace, Cross Keys must pay £110 in a fine and costs after he admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements following his release from prison.

DAGMAR JONES, 46, of Bluebell Way, Rogerstone, Newport must pay £196 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 62mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on January 7.

CLAIRE MCCANN, 41, of Llanfoist Crescent, Blaenavon was conditionally discharged for six months after she pleaded guilty to possession of amphetamine on Little Mill, Monmouthshire on January 12.

She was ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge.

Her driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

DARREN KITCHING, 50, of Fairwater Square, Fairwater, Cwmbran must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 26 and Junction 28 on January 7.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.