South Wales Argus
News Crime & Court Business
South Wales Argus

Five arrests have been made in early hours drug raid - LIVE

Live

Gwent Police make 5 arrests in drug raid- LIVE

Crime
Newport
By Holly Morgan

  • A drugs raid in the Allt-yr-yn area of Newport has resulted in five arrests so far, as the police continue to search a unit for Class B cannabis.
  • Gwent Police officers, including specialist firearms officers, carried out a warrant, under the Misuse of Drugs Act, at an address in Allt-yr-yn View, Newport, at around 3am on Wednesday 7 August.
  • Police say the operation is still ongoing as they continue to investigate. Follow for live updates from the scene.

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos