Five arrests have been made in early hours drug raid - LIVE

- A drugs raid in the Allt-yr-yn area of Newport has resulted in five arrests so far, as the police continue to search a unit for Class B cannabis.
- Gwent Police officers, including specialist firearms officers, carried out a warrant, under the Misuse of Drugs Act, at an address in Allt-yr-yn View, Newport, at around 3am on Wednesday 7 August.
- Police say the operation is still ongoing as they continue to investigate. Follow for live updates from the scene.
Live
