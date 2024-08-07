South Wales Argus
News Crime & Court Business
South Wales Argus

'Ongoing' police firearms operation at Newport commercial unit - LIVE

Live

Newport police carry out 'ongoing' firearms operation - LIVE

Crime
Newport
By Holly Morgan

  • Police carried out a warrant at a commercial unit at Allt-yr-yn View, Newport, in the early hours of this morning
  • Police say the operation is still ongoing
  • The exact nature of the incident is unclear at this time

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos