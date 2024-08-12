Hunter Mark, based in Blaenau Gwent, has been climbing various Welsh mountains for the past year and has even completed Pen Y Fan, noted for being the highest peak in Brecon Beacons. Now, he sets his sights on Mt. Snowdon, which is over 1km in height above sea level.

Hunter's father, Joshua, claims he may be the one of, if not the youngest Welsh child to climb the mountain. Father, Mr Mark said Hunter will "represent Tŷ Hafan in his climb of mountain Snowdon."

When asked why Hunter feels this is an important cause, Mr Mark said the 3-year-old is gearing up "to help children who need end-of-life care at Tŷ Hafan.

"Tŷ Hafan only get 2% of their funds from the government so they rely on donation to be able to do what they do."

Hunter Mark, 3, from Blaenau Gwent hopes to raise vital funds for Tŷ Hafan children's charity and hospice. (Image: Joshua Mark)

Hunter has previously climbed Pen-Y-Fan in the Brecon Beacons. (Image: Joshua Mark)

According to the GoFundMe page, Tŷ Hafan children's charity has sponsored Hunter by giving him merchandise and branded items to help him in raising funds.

The initial goal of £100 has already been reached, but Mr Mark claims the hospice and charity (based around South Wales) can use all the help it can get to provide "holistic palliative care for children with life-limiting conditions and their families."

Hunter Mark will be climbing Mount Snowdon, which is over 1km above sea level, in August 2024. (Image: Joshua Mark)

The original goal for the fundraising has been reached, though father, Joshua Mark, says the charity would benefit from as many donations as it can get. (Image: Joshua Mark)

"Every bit you contribute can make a huge difference for these kids and their families,

Hunter's climb will take place on Friday, August 16, and those who are interested in donating to the cause can visit Hunter's funding page via the dedicated GoFundMe page.

Hunter will be climbing Mt. Snowdon on Friday, August 16. (Image: Joshua Mark)

Mr Mark added: "Hunter's relentless & thriving energy is a reminder that not all children are so fortunate."