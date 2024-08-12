A BRAVE 3-year-old is hoping to be one of the youngest Welsh children to climb Mount Snowdon (over 1km in height above sea level), to raise vital funds for a local charity and hospice.
Hunter Mark, based in Blaenau Gwent, has been climbing various Welsh mountains for the past year and has even completed Pen Y Fan, noted for being the highest peak in Brecon Beacons. Now, he sets his sights on Mt. Snowdon, which is over 1km in height above sea level.
Hunter's father, Joshua, claims he may be the one of, if not the youngest Welsh child to climb the mountain. Father, Mr Mark said Hunter will "represent Tŷ Hafan in his climb of mountain Snowdon."
When asked why Hunter feels this is an important cause, Mr Mark said the 3-year-old is gearing up "to help children who need end-of-life care at Tŷ Hafan.
"Tŷ Hafan only get 2% of their funds from the government so they rely on donation to be able to do what they do."
According to the GoFundMe page, Tŷ Hafan children's charity has sponsored Hunter by giving him merchandise and branded items to help him in raising funds.
The initial goal of £100 has already been reached, but Mr Mark claims the hospice and charity (based around South Wales) can use all the help it can get to provide "holistic palliative care for children with life-limiting conditions and their families."
"Every bit you contribute can make a huge difference for these kids and their families,
Hunter's climb will take place on Friday, August 16, and those who are interested in donating to the cause can visit Hunter's funding page via the dedicated GoFundMe page.
Mr Mark added: "Hunter's relentless & thriving energy is a reminder that not all children are so fortunate."
