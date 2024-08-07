In partnership with Gwent Police and other organisations, Newport City Council has introduced a scheme where people feeling lost or upset can seek refuge in buildings displaying a Safe Places sticker.

The scheme is open to those needing any kind of assistance, with services ranging from getting in touch with a nominated person to calling 101 if required.

These safe spaces are managed by the disabled children’s team but are open to both youngsters and adults.

Services which already have DBS (Disclosure and Barring Service) checks are signed up as part of the scheme.

Other organisations, including small businesses, are encouraged to join, as long as they meet the required safeguarding standards.

Expressing her thoughts on the initiative, Chloe, who received travel training from the team, said: "I think it’s a good thing, it gives me more confidence to travel on my own and makes me feel safer in my independence.

"It will bring people together and give those in need a place to go without stress."

Councillor Laura Lacey, cabinet member for social services, thanked all those involved in implementing the scheme.

She said: "Chloe’s feedback shows that this scheme is important for people’s independence as it will give them an increased sense of safety and security when they are out and about on their own."

The councillor added her hope for more organisations to join the scheme and encouraged anyone who could benefit from it to apply for a special card.

"The card contains emergency contact details, and other information that the Safe Spaces volunteers may find useful when providing support, and can be kept in a wallet or purse," she explained.

The newly implemented scheme is a complement to the Trinity Protocol operated by Gwent Police.

The protocol lets a young person or family member give their details so that the police can support them in the most appropriate way if needed.

All Newport police stations and Newport Live venues are already part of the Safe Places scheme.

For those interested in getting a card or learning more about becoming part of the scheme, you can visit the Newport City Council website, email safeplaces@newport.gov.uk or call 01633 414745.