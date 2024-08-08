A MAN caught drug driving in a supermarket car park had been banned from the roads and hit with a heavy fine.
John Strange, 46, pleaded guilty to driving a Volvo V50 car with a cannabis derivative in his blood at Morrisons in Abergavenny.
The offence took place on February 7, Newport Magistrates' Court was told.
Strange also admitted driving without insurance.
The defendant, of Investiture Place, Tonyrefail, Rhondda Cynon Taf was disqualified from driving for 28 months.
He was fined £1,083 and ordered to pay £85 costs.
