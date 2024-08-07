This event was the longest free-to-attend music and comedy festival in Wales this year, spotlighting 25 musicians and comedians over five evenings.

More than 1,500 attendees enjoyed the performances.

Guests enjoyed live music and comedy (Image: Tom Damsell/Finlay Chivers)

This year's Summer Sessions collaboration between The Beechwood Park Community Group, Newport City Radio, Dirty Carrot Records, and Shameless Promotion provided a platform for artists from South Wales to showcase their talent.

City Councillor Matthew Pimm from The Beechwood Park Community Group, spoke of his amazement at the talent pool.

The festival took place over five evenings (Image: Tom Damsell/Finlay Chivers)

According to Councillor Pimm, Newport is re-establishing itself as a significant city for live music and performances.

Endeavouring to create a thriving environment for original artists, he expressed his excitement to the South Wales Argus about the positive reception of the festival by the community.

A successful event of this scale would not have been possible without the dedication of volunteers from the Beechwood Park Community Group.

Around 1,500 people in total watched 25 performances across the festival (Image: Tom Damsell/Finlay Chivers)

Their efforts in planning and delivering regular community events have seen the park's popularity increase.

Joe Kelly, from the Friday headline act Joe Kelly & the Royal Pharmacy, described his experience as one of the most memorable, sharing the stage with cousin Ruby Kelly.

The festival also marked Newport City Radio's first live event since its recent DAB radio status acquisition.

The station's managing director, Ian Lamsdale, lauded the efforts of Stephen Howell and Luke Lewis, hosts of the Indie Show, for securing many of the performing acts.

The crowd enjoyed the free event (Image: Tom Damsell/Finlay Chivers)

As the festival concluded, Gavin Facey from Dirty Carrot Records issued a challenge to the crowd, urging them to recognise and participate in the numerous activities happening in Newport.

The event received funding and support from The Shared Prosperity Fund on behalf of Newport City Council.

A range of music was on offer (Image: Tom Damsell/Finlay Chivers)

For those interested in joining the Beechwood Park Community Group as volunteers, they can email bpgevents@outlook.com.

