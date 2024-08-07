Introduced by the Welsh Government on September 17, 2023, casualty figures have dropped by 29 per cent when compared with the same period in the previous year.

A quarterly analysis shows a decreasing trend of accident victims.

Though it's defined it as preliminary, the consistent data encourages the belief that a genuine trend is underway according to the 20s Plenty For Us group.

Statistics show a 26 per cent decline in casualties in the three months leading up to March 2024, following a 32 per cent decrease in the final quarter of 2023.

The number of people killed or seriously injured also fell by 23 per cent in the first quarter of 2024.

On faster 40mph and above roads, the reported decline was smaller at just two per cent.

Despite variations in casualty statistics across different local authorities, significant reductions of more than 20 per cent were noted in 15 out of 22 areas on 20/30mph speed limited roads.

Compared to the previous year, mean speed limits were lowered by about 2.4mph, which could potentially link to a casualty decrease of about 25 per cent to 30 per cent.

Vehicle damage claims, according to Esure insurance, were 20 per cent less than expected in the final quarter of 2023.

These findings align with the reported decrease in casualties in other cities with 20mph limits such as Edinburgh, Brussels, Lyon, and Brighton and Hove.

Adrian Berendt, director of 20’s Plenty for Us, said: "These results show how the 20mph default is making roads safer for Welsh communities.

"20’s Plenty congratulates politicians, local authority representatives and community leaders as well as the vast majority of drivers who have altered their behaviour to make Welsh communities better places to be.

"Diolch am 20."