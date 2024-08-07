Applicant Lextan, which runs a tanning salon in Unit 10B, has applied for planning permission for the new vets’ business in the corner premises next door.

The property, Unit 11, is currently designated as retail space and was previously part of a Poundstretcher shop.

Plans submitted by agent Craig Jones, of JCR Planning Ltd, show the new business will include a reception and waiting area, two consultation rooms, staff facilities and a pharmacy.

Back-of-house areas include operating rooms, ultrasound and x-ray facilities, offices, a kennels, cattery, and storage.

A small outside area, surrounded by 2.4-metre security fencing, will become a dog exercise area along the side of the building.

The application for change-of-use planning permission is currently out for consultation, and can be viewed on the Caerphilly County Borough Council website under reference 24/0522/COU.