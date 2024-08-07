Great Western Railway (GWR) announced nine additional services to Newport and beyond providing more than 5,000 extra seats for concert attendees.

Following the concert, trains and stations are expected to be busy.

GWR has planned the services as follows: nine services will run towards Newport from 10.30pm, with the last leaving Cardiff at 00.13am.

Those travelling east towards Newport should queue in front of Cardiff Central station, following a queuing system used for concerts earlier this summer.

Rachel Geliamassi, GWR customer service director, said: "We’re doing all we can to help customers home by providing additional trains alongside our normal timetable services."

She emphasised the importance of safety, urging customers to check their journeys ahead of time.

Doors at the Principality Stadium will open at 5pm and it will end around 10pm.