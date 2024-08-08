Research by Moneybarn Car Finance shows Magor Services on the M4 topped the poll, costing an average 139.36p per litre.

To fill a 52-litre petrol tank would cost around £72.47.

Four Yorkshire and the Humber service stations claim joint second place.

Woodall (Southbound), Ferrybridge, Leeds Skelton Lake and Doncaster (North) all tie, with an average petrol price of 139.49p per litre.

Two Scottish service stations – Gretna Services and Annandale Water, both located on the M74 – offer the third-lowest average petrol price, 139.89p per litre.

By contrast, Hopwood Park, south of Birmingham on the M42, despite topping the UK's best service station rankings, doesn’t compete with the trio in terms of fuel pricing.

Rankings were calculated based on prices at a 2024 Ford Focus' tank capacity.