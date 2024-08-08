Rhi Hurley, a salon owner originally from St. Julians in Newport, has set up shop in the city of Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, and is recruiting "talented and passionate hairdressers" to join her team with the aim of giving the opportunity to locals in her hometown.

Ms Hurley, 33, said she has been working in Abu Dhabi after she spotted a job advert in the South Wales Argus in 2019. She said: "After seeing the job in the Argus for a salon in Abu Dhabi, now I'm an owner of one, there."

Filter Ladies Salon is located in Abu Dhabi, U.A.E. (Image: Rhi Hurley)

After working in various salons and barber shops in Cardiff and Newport, going on to be part of the National Society of Apprentices in Wales and even becoming The Voice magazine's 'Barber of the Month', Ms Hurley said she would like to give someone the opportunity "to better their life and career, just like I did."

Candidate criteria

Filter Ladies Salon is hoping to attract four candidates who are aged 21 or over.

The salon owner hopes to give the opportunity to someone from Newport, the same way she was given the chance six years ago. (Image: Rhi Hurley)

The owner of Filter Ladies Salon said the candidates should have "skills in hairstyling, including cutting, colouring and styling hair, with modern hairdressing techniques and customer service also essential."

Employees are promised "competitive wages, accommodation, commission and health insurance" with ongoing training and development provided by the salon to enhance employees' skills.

Filter Ladies Salon, inside (Image: Rhi Hurley)

The cost of relocating has also been taken into account, as the company has said they will "assist in the cost of flights if needed and initial accommodation for 3 months," with a relocation package available.

Those interested are asked to get in touch via the salon's website, or email Ms Hurley directly for more information: info@filterladiessalon.com.

Applications will close in September 2024.