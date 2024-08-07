Marcus Barter has been described by his family as a "vulnerable person" who could be at risk of harming himself. They are urging for people to help find him.

Gwent Police initially launched an appeal to help locate Marcus on August 3, after he went missing on Thursday, August 1.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We’re renewing our appeal for information to find Marcus Barter, 30, from Newport who is missing.

“Since our original appeal was issued on Saturday 3 August, we have received further information from the public to assist our enquiries.

“There was a sighting of Marcus at around 2.30pm on Thursday 1 August near Coed y Caerau Lane in Newport, which is now the last known sighting of him.

Marcus’ family have said: “Each day that we do not hear from Marcus or know where he is, our worries as a family grow.”

“This behaviour is very out of character for him. he is a vulnerable person, and we’re concerned that without his medication he could be at further risk of harm.

“We just want to hear from him to know that he’s safe so he can make his way back to us.

“If you have seen him, or have information about this whereabouts, then please contact the police.”

Detective Superintendent Laura Bartley, who is leading the enquiry, said: “We’re continuing to make enquiries in relation to our appeal to locate Marcus.

“He was last seen in Coed y Caerau Lane in Newport at around 2.30pm on Thursday 1 August and we’re asking residents and businesses to check their CCTV and appeal to those driving in the area to look at their dashcam footage for any later sightings of him.

“If you have any information that you think might help then we want to hear from you.”

He is described as around six foot tall, of large build with dark brown hair shaved to the back and sides and worn longer on top; he was last seen wearing grey shorts, a grey t-shirt and sliders.

The police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 101 or send them a direct message on social media, quoting log number 2400258746.

Marcus is urged to get in touch with them.