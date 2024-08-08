The city came sixth in the rank of UK cities with the longest-serving CEOs, showing an impressive median tenure of 6.5 years.

The study was conducted by BusinessFinancing.co.uk, scrutinising the CVs of 100,000 global CEOs.

The top-ranking city in the UK was Hereford, boasting a median CEO tenure of 8.6 years.

Following closely were Southend-on-Sea, Stirling, and Portsmouth, with median tenures of 7.5, 7.3, and 6.8 years, respectively.

The analysis was conducted by filtering for location and current role on LinkedIn's People search, allowing BusinessFinancing.co.uk more than 100,000 samples for each global location.

However, long tenures don't solely signify success or dedication.

As stated by the Fortune 500's longest-serving female CEO, Laura Alber, being present and connection with the company's purpose are vital.

She said: "[I]f you’re super present in what you’re doing, then you’re not always thinking about the next thing, which is counterintuitive to what most people tell you about careers.

"If you give it your all, people notice, and they connect better with you and you get more done.

"I just try to stay fully immersed in what I do."

Despite Newport's strong CEO loyalty rates, there are still challenges such as global business culture changes, economic trends, and emerging technologies.

A recent PwC survey revealed that 45 per cent of CEOs believe their companies would not last 10 years if they continued on their current path.

The need for adaptability in the face of such issues like climate change and artificial intelligence opportunities is clear.

Thus, both longevity and adaptability are necessary for flourishing CEOs, as reflected in Newport and other UK cities in the rankings.