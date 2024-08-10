When planners gave the go-ahead for four floodlights at Cwmbran Celtic’s Celtic Park ground in October last year it was on condition they could only be used from October to March and limited to just two nights a week.

But now the club, whose men’s side are currently bottom of Welsh football’s regional second division Cymru South, has asked to be allowed to use the four floodlighting columns up to three nights a week.

The women’s team finished third in the second tier Genaro Adran South last year and the club runs more than 20 teams, from boys and girls in the under six age group to a veterans side.

It is seeking funding from the Football Association of Wales towards the floodlights and said the governing body has raised concerns about limited use of the floodlights due to the condition made in response to concerns from nearby residents over light pollution.

A letter sent to Torfaen Borough Council’s planning department, on the club’s behalf, states it needs to demonstrate there will be “sufficient use” of the floodlight’s to “justify” the governing body’s investment.

It has also quoted from an email sent by Welsh football bosses to the club, which also raises concern the club will still limit use of the grass pitch and how a plan to rent it out will work with the condition on floodlights in place. It has offered to make the full email available to the council.

READ MORE: End of an era at Cwmbran Celtic as 'tireless' boss Kinsella decides to leave

When planners approved the original plans they had received a letter from the Football Association of Wales.

The application states should the request be granted it “would not necessarily guarantee the facility would be booked for three nights every week.”

Celtic’s next fixture is on Saturday, August 10 at home against Trefelin at the Avondale Motor Park Arena the commercial name it uses for its home ground in Henllys Way and kickoff is 2.30pm.