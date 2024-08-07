Harrison Morris, 22, badly hurt passengers Kayleigh Dowding and her friend Josie Pattemore after losing control of the vehicle on Avondale Road in Cwmbran.

The defendant, of Oaklands Road, Sebastopol, Pontypool has admitted two counts of causing serious injury by careless driving at 1am on Saturday, May 27 last year.

His case was adjourned to August 30 for the preparation of a pre-sentence report after he pleaded guilty to the offences at Newport Magistrates' Court.

Following her release from hospital, Ms Dowding spoke to the Argus about her terrifying experience after the BMW 1 Series 120d Sport lost control at a roundabout.

She said she was taken to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff after the vehicle flipped multiple times while she and her friend were in the back passenger seats.

(Image: The BMW 1 Series 120d Sport lost control at a roundabout. Kayleigh Dowding)

Ms Dowding suffered fractured ribs, a bleed on her lungs, kidney and spleen and fragments of her spine were broken.

She was rescued by firefighters after she was trapped unconscious in the BMW.

“The car lost control on the roundabout and flipped multiple times leaving the car on its side on the opposite side of the road facing the opposite way we were travelling,” she revealed.

“The front passengers managed to get out and when Josie gained consciousness, she too managed to get out and phoned emergency services but I was trapped and unconscious and they couldn’t get me out.

“A lot of it is a blur to me but after talking to other people who were there I know that the emergency services had to cut the boot of the car off and they cut my clothing off.

“Me and Josie are on the road to recovery now.

“The crash left Josie with a broken jaw in two places for which she’s now had surgery at the Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran and plates put into her jaw, a broken nose and, as well as multiple cuts and bruises, she’s also got damaged nerves.

“It’s left me with fractured ribs, bleeds on my lungs, kidney and spleen and fragments of my spine have broken and as well as large cuts over my face and damaged nerves too.”

At the time a spokesperson for the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "At approximately 1.03am on Saturday, May 27, 2023, we received reports of a road traffic collision involving one personal motor vehicle on Avondale Road in Cwmbran.

"Crews from Malpas and New Inn fire stations attended the scene alongside emergency service colleagues.

"Three were persons self-extricated prior to fire service attendance and one person was rescued by crews.

"A stop message was received at approximately 2am."