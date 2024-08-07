Without them, many would struggle to access essential services such as medical appointments or local shops.

Although there are already many Blue Badge holders in Wales, not everyone is aware of their rights and responsibilities surrounding the government-issued document.

Who is eligible for a Blue Badge?





Automatic qualification

You will be eligible for a Blue Badge, without the need for assessment, if you are 'registered blind' or have a sight impairment or receive any of the following Disability Benefits:

Personal Independence Payment (PIP) - must be at the following levels: 12 points for Planning and Following a Journey; or 8 points or more for moving around

Higher rate mobility component of Disability Living Allowance (HRMCDLA)

Armed Forces Compensation Scheme (Tariff 1-8)

War Pensioner’s Mobility Supplement

Did you know that many people with #dementia qualify for a #BlueBadge? 🤔



A Blue Badge is a parking permit that allows people with disabilities or health conditions to park closer to their destination 💙



Click here for more information:- https://t.co/IUjWNcekaC pic.twitter.com/QraZHzVZe6 — Carers Support West Wales (@carerssupportww) August 5, 2024

Discretionary qualification

Individuals may be eligible for a Blue Badge even if they don't receive the benefits mentioned above, but are:

Completely unable to walk or have considerable/substantial difficulty walking

A child under the age of three who has a medical condition - according to the Welsh Government this refers to someone who is always "accompanied by bulky medical equipment which cannot be carried around with the child without difficulty. They must always be near a vehicle to access life saving medical treatment for that condition or they can be taken quickly in the vehicle to a place where such treatment can be given."

Severe disability in both arms

Severe Cognitive Impairment

A terminal illness that seriously limits mobility

Temporary qualification

An individual can apply for a temporary 12-month badge if they are recovering from, or awaiting treatment for serious illnesses or injuries, the Welsh Government explains.

Examples of these are:

Complex leg fractures

Awaiting joint replacement (e.g. hip, knee)

Stroke or head injury

Spinal trauma

Undergoing medical treatment (e.g. for cancer)

How to apply for a Blue Badge

You can apply for a Blue Badge in Wales directly through your local authority - simply visit their website for more details.

You can also call the Blue Badge Improvement Service (BBIS) bilingual enquiry line on 08444 630 215.

Or you can apply online at www.gov.uk/apply-blue-badge. Your application will then be sent on to your local authority to process.

Where can you park with a Blue Badge

You can park in the following locations with a Blue Badge in Wales, according to the Government:

Yellow lines - badge holders can park on single or double yellow lines for up to three hours if it is safe to do so and do not cause an obstruction but not where there are restrictions on loading or unloading

- badge holders can park on single or double yellow lines for up to three hours if it is safe to do so and do not cause an obstruction but not where there are restrictions on loading or unloading ‘On-street’ parking meters and pay-and-display machines - some local authorities allow blue badge holders to park for free for as long as they need. Be sure to check with the relevant authority before parking however as this policy hasn't be adopted everywhere

- some local authorities allow blue badge holders to park for free for as long as they need. Be sure to check with the relevant authority before parking however as this policy hasn't be adopted everywhere ‘On-street’ disabled parking bays (signs have a blue wheelchair symbol) - you may park for free and without time limit unless signs say otherwise

There are a number of restrictions and local parking schemes in place across Wales that Blue Badge holders need to be aware of.

These places you will need to check with before parking with your badge:

Off-street car parks (such as supermarkets or hospitals) - the Welsh Government says: "Off-street car park operators should provide parking spaces for disabled people. However, it is up to the car park owner to decide whether badge holders can park free of charge."

- the Welsh Government says: "Off-street car park operators should provide parking spaces for disabled people. However, it is up to the car park owner to decide whether badge holders can park free of charge." Town centres where local schemes are in operation - Check local signs for information.

- Check local signs for information. On-street parking areas where all motorists can park for free but only for a limited time - Badge holders may park for as long as they wish unless signs say otherwise

- Badge holders may park for as long as they wish unless signs say otherwise Road systems at airports - be sure to contact the airport in advance to check parking arrangements

When parking in the above-mentioned spots your Blue Badge must be on display.

The correct way to display a Blue Badge

Your Blue Badge must be displayed on the dashboard of your vehicle, or attached to your bike, where it can be clearly seen.

If there is no dashboard in your vehicle, you must still display the badge in a place where it can be clearly read from outside the vehicle.

The front of the badge should face upwards, showing the wheelchair symbol, while the side with the photograph should not be visible.

The Welsh Government adds: "You must ensure details on the front of the badge can be clearly read.

"Incorrect display of the badge may result in a parking fine."

Misuse of Blue Badge could result in £1000 fine

It is a criminal offence for you or anyone else to misuse a Blue Badge and doing so could result in a £1000 fine, according to the Welsh Government.

The Government adds: "The badge is for your use only.

"It must only be displayed if you are travelling in the vehicle as a driver or passenger, or if someone is collecting you or dropping you off and needs to park at the place where you are being collected or dropped."