The raid started at 3am on Wednesday (August 7) and police found cannabis at the scene.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “Officers, including specialist firearms officers, carried out a warrant, under the Misuse of Drugs Act, at an address in Allt-yr-yn View, Newport, at around 3am on Wednesday, August 7.

“We've arrested four men and a woman on suspicion of the cultivation of the Class B drug - cannabis. They remain in police custody at this time.

“Our officers are at the scene as our investigation continues.”

Gwent Police have not yet confirmed if the firearms officers attended at first, or if they joined later.

Eyewitnesses at the scene that morning said they could hear police sniffer dogs barking as they were finding the drugs.

They also mentioned how it looked as though over 50 police officers were present, as well as PCSOs, with police vans and forensic vans in sight.

Witnesses also described how they could smell the cannabis as it was being discovered by officers and police dogs.

They said the unit was "really hidden" and they did not know it was there despite living in the area for over 20 years.

The unit police are searching is located behind Grove Farm, which is the stables you can see when you are driving on Junction 26 (Malpas) on the M4.

Witnesses said the area being searched was within the yellow lines. (Image: NQ)

This is also next to Allt-yr-yn nature reserve, where many locals walk their dogs and cycle.

The canal near the unit is next to is also a popular walking and cycling spot, leading to the Fourteen Locks.

A witness said: “This drug farm has been hidden in plain sight. It seems like a large-scale operation, with the number of officers here today.”

According to the College of Policing, a firearms officer is a police officer who has been selected, trained, accredited and authorised by a Chief Officer to carry a firearm operationally.

Police forces only deploy these officers if the operation means a firearm is required.

Gwent Police are still investigating the scene.