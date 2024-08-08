Taking place annually on August 8, with this year's day falling on Thursday, cat owners and cat lovers are invited to take part by submitting their favourite photos of their cats.

According to pet insurance company, Pet Sure, the top 3 most popular names for cats in 2024 were: Luna (1) ; Bella (2) ; Milo (3)

Enter the competition (Image: NQ)

Alongside this, South Wales Argus fan and cat lover, Orsi, has put together a step-by-step guide on how to create a DIY cat scratcher for your furry friends.

Step-by-step guide on how to create a DIY cat scratcher

A step-by-step guide on how to make the cactus cat scratcher is given on Orsi's website. (Image: Orsi Magyari)

Cats.org.uk are also giving feline-lovers the chance to vote for their favourite cats from around the UK, with nominations open until Friday, August 30, a great chance for Gwent cats to be entered into their prize draw.

How to enter

To enter the South Wales Argus competition for Cutest Cat 2024, send an email to Ruby.Qaimkhani@newsquest.co.uk with the name of your cat, how old they are, where in Gwent or the Vale of Glamorgan they live (Newport, Monmouthshire, Torfaen, Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Barry or Penarth) and their favourite treats.

These will then be rounded up, where we will select the winner of the Cutest Cat awards.