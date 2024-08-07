The driver of the car, a 34-year-old man from Newport, was arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving and remains in custody at this time.

One of the two female passengers died at the scene and the other was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police announced the road closure via Twitter/X at around 5am and it remains closed at the time of publication.

Gwent Police have issued the following statement: "We’re appealing for witnesses after a road traffic collision on the B4245 Magor Road, near Langstone, Newport, at around 12.05am on Wednesday 7 August.

"Officers attended along with the Welsh Ambulance Service and the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

"The collision involved one car - a black Skoda Kamiq Hatchback - that was travelling from Magor towards Langstone.

"Paramedics confirmed that a passenger in the car, a woman, aged 24, from Newport, had died at the scene.

"Her next of kin have been informed and are receiving support from specialist officers.

Another female passenger in the car was taken to hospital for treatment. Her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.

The road was closed between Langstone Crematorium and the Magor Road junction for Pencoed Lane in Newport for many hours after the incident.

The police spokesperson added: "We’re asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage on the B4245, near Langstone, between 11.30pm on Tuesday 6 August and 12.05am on Wednesday 7 August to contact us.

"We're also appealing for any relevant CCTV footage from junction 23A of the M4, past Magor Brewery towards the scene of the collision."

Anyone with information about the crash can contact the police via their website, call 101 or send them a direct message on Facebook or X, quoting log reference 2400263107, with any details.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.