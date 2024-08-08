Thistle Court Care Home welcomed Mandy Owen and Rose Seabourne, two Torfaen County Borough Council councillors, as part of Care Home Open Day.

Councillor Owen and Councillor Seabourne received a guided tour of the facility, including the sensory room and newly refurbished areas like the apple tree mural and mock shop, meeting with residents along the way. The event also included an Alice in Wonderland-themed afternoon tea party in the dining area.

Residents savoured cakes amidst Wonderland-themed tablecloths, plates, cups, and masks.

Residents enjoyed sweet treats (Image: Thistle Court Care Home)

Some residents participated in the dining area, while others took part from the comfort of the lounges.

The celebrations encourage social interaction among residents, promoting emotional wellbeing and strengthening connections.

A performance by Stella Adibe Rumi, a team member of Thistle Court, added a musical touch to the day.

Her singing provided an opportunity for staff and residents to engage with each other, forging relationships beyond the typical carer-resident dynamic.

