Torfaen Borough Council has agreed to the changes to the planning permission granted in August 2022 as the garage is to be used as an annex for a family member currently living at the house the garage serves who requires “significant and daily support”.

It originally granted planning permission for the garage on land owned by number two Rhiw Cottages, in Cefn Crib Road, Crumlin near Pontypool in 2020. The land had been used as its garden for around 10 years but is adjacent to number one.

During construction it emerged the garage was larger, and of a different design, than the approved plans and planners said it was “questionable” they could be implemented without “significant engineering” operations.

An application to retain the building was refused, and upheld on appeal, before a further application to retain an amended scheme was approved in August 2022.

That restricted use to keeping a vehicle and other storage but applicant Sarena Ford asked the council to lift those conditions and also for permission to vary the approved plans to include a ground floor kitchen, bathroom and bedroom.

Planning officer Simon Pritchard said while creating a new residential unit in the open countryside wouldn’t normally be allowed he said medical history, and confidential personal information provided, including why the proposed occupant could no longer remain at the main house meant an exception could be made.

The permission includes a condition limiting use to the named individual and when she is no longer living there it will have to return to use as a garage and storage area.

Landscaping will also have to be carried out as the previously approved details weren’t completed and the building is largely surrounded by aggregate.