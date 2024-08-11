Tails of Blackwoof, a private pair of dog parks opened in Blackwood in May this year, offering a unique walking experience for all kinds of pooches and owners.

Tails of Blackwoof offers the community seven acres of purpose-built, agility parks, with the website describing it as "a magical place to visit", with the well-being of dogs and their owners at the heart of the design.

The park is uniquely designed to include a large array of custom built obstacles, agility equipment and sensory areas to give all dogs the best possible experience both physically and mentally.

The parks are specifically designed for agility walks (Image: Tails of Blackwoof) Tails of Blackwoof offers two agility parks, Theo's Park, approximately six acres and Piccolo's Park, which is just under an acre.

Both parks have an agility course, castles, towers, bridges, sand pits, splash pads, boats, shepherds huts, sensory areas and so much more.

There are also wash stations, field shelters, picnic areas and a welcome stables onsite where visitors can grab well-earned free refreshments and relax before or after your session if you wish to.

(Image: Tails of Blackwoof) Owners Kathryn Johnson and Jonathan Zimmermann said: "It took Tails of Blackwoof two years, to create these parks for the community and ensure planning was in place from the council, and we just know you will thoroughly enjoy spending quality time with your pooch here.

"Our parks are for private hire only, they offer staggered start times, and a coded gate system. Therefore, they are fantastic for those wanting to exercise their dog freely and securely without concerns of being around other visitors."

"Our facility can be enjoyed by any dog and their owner. Our agility parks are a fantastic way of allowing your dog to run freely and securely in a purpose-built, spacious facility."

The dog parks are designed with dog and owners well-being at their heart (Image: Tails of Blackwoof) Kathryn, originally from Cardiff, met Jonathan whilst working in Spain, and their joint passion for animals led them to create a new venture. ​

She explained: "In 2014 work led us back to the UK, living in and around London where we were regulars of other dog walking fields with our two dogs.

"One of which was extremely anxious, so dog walking fields were an escape from the hustle and bustle of where we lived and allowed our dogs to run freely and securely away from others.

"Seeing our dogs using these facilities was a joy so we would explore a number of them every week for over five years, it became part of our family life.

"As for many, Covid made us re-evaluate our lives, we wanted to be closer to family and change our lifestyles.

"We took the plunge and decided to move back to South Wales to set up our own facility, for us, and others to enjoy. After looking around a number of areas and properties we fell in love with Long Barn and its land and views.

"It's been two years of hard work and a year of planning applications but we are delighted that Tails Of Blackwoof was able to open in Summer 2024."

The dog parks first opened earlier this summer (Image: Tails of Blackwoof) All the reviews for Tails of Blackwoof since opening have been overwhelmingly positive, with all being five star reviews, and many customers describing their visits as "amazing" and "can't wait to return".

You can find out exactly what is in each park using a map available on the website.