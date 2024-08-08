The National Church Awards, dubbed the "BAFTAs for churches", has kicked off its quest to crown the most outstanding churches in the UK, with several awards reserved for Welsh churches.

These awards celebrate exceptional achievements in conservation, tourism, and volunteer efforts.

Churches, chapels, and meeting houses across the UK are invited to compete, including those without a permanent place of worship.

Nominations close on August 31, 2024, with awards announced on October 22 during a live-streamed ceremony at Lincoln Cathedral.

Last year's Church of the Year was St Marylebone in London.

The overall winner will receive additional recognition, based on their community impact and sustainability.

Past winners include St Macartan in County Tyrone and St Marylebone.

Welsh churches swept three categories in last year's awards.

Canon Ann Easter praised Llangunnor Parish Church in 2023, saying the judges were impressed with its "very well organised" maintenance plan and dedication to volunteers.

Holy Trinity Trefnant's flexible approach and St Peter's in Llanbedr Dyffryn Clwyd's heartfelt community spirit also earned commendations.

Claire Walker, chief executive of the National Churches Trust, said: "We invite anyone connected to a place of worship to look over the categories and consider entering their building or their volunteers.

"Last year we saw over 200 nominations and we would love to get close to 300 this year."

An innovative Lifetime Achievement award has been added this year in honour of the late Lord Patrick Cormack, a staunch advocate for church buildings.

Categories include Care and Conservation, Community and Volunteer, and Open for Visitors, each with four regional winners across the UK.

Various cash prizes, plaques, and future awards honour await the winners.

The Care and Conservation category is for bringing a human story to conservation and maintenance. The Church & Community Volunteers Awards highlights the volunteers who care for and make use of churches. The Open for Visitors Award is for how the buildings provide a welcome to the public.

To know more about the awards or to make nominations, visit the National Churches Trust website.