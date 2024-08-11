On Saturday August 3, Newport Borough Band were victorious in winning first place at the televised Brass Band Contest at the National Eisteddfod in Pontypridd.

Led by Musical Director, Robin Hackett, the band played an electrifying programme of uplifting music including, ‘Legends of Cyfarthfa’, ‘Home of Legends’, the 80’s hit ‘Baggy Trousers’ by Madness, the cornet solo ‘First Light’ performed by Principal Cornet, Rob Spencer, and ‘When I Grow up’ from Matilda the Musical.

Mr Hackett commented: “I am incredibly proud of Newport Borough Brass Band who represented the city of Newport brilliantly last Saturday with their outstanding victory at the National Eisteddfod.

"Their dedication and talent truly shone through, bringing home a well-deserved win against a very competitive field of bands.”

The band's performance can be watched on BBC iPlayer (Image: Newport Borough Band) The performance can still be seen on S4C via BBC iPlayer.

The win at the Eisteddfod follows a successful year for the band from competing and winning in both local and national contests, coming a respectful eighth place representing Wales at the National Finals of Great Britain.

For many years, Newport Band were associated with the YMCA on Mendalgief Road from its inception in 2000. When the YMCA was built, a purpose-built band room was constructed for the Band.

However, in 2016 the band had to leave the YMCA due to a change in ownership. The band then found a temporary location in which to rehearse but once again in 2021 they found themselves without a place to call home.

The band are still looking for a permanent home in Newport after their victory (Image: Newport Borough Band) After an extensive search of the Newport area, the band had no choice but to leave its name’s sake city to rehearse in a different county and established themselves in Torfaen.

Newport Band are eternally grateful for the kindness of the amazing team at Cwmbran Brass Band who took the band in, when they had nowhere to go and ran the risk of collapse.

The band are still looking for a permanent rehearsal space to call their own and would be very grateful for any help in achieving this from local councilors who are passionate about keeping the grassroots, brass banding tradition alive in our wonderful city.

The band are looking forward to a busy few months of engagements including a performance at the Usk Show on Saturday, September 14 and a competitive appearance at the Wychavon Festival for Brass on Saturday, November 2.

For more information on rehearsing with Newport Band or booking the band for a private event, please contact them on their email address contact.newportboroughbrass@gmail.com.