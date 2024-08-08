New analysis from the UK’s biggest property website Rightmove, has revealed the top 10 most expensive and cheapest coastal areas in the UK based on current average asking prices.

Sandbanks in Poole (Dorset) was the most expensive with an average asking price of £1,582,331.

While Saltcoats in Ayrshire was the cheapest with an average asking price of £114,365.

Most expensive UK cities to buy a house in

The study analysed the prices of more than 200 coastal areas across Great Britain and also showed the most sought after coastal areas - based on the year on year (YoY) increase in house prices.

While no coastal areas in Wales made the top 10 cheapest or most expensive lists from Rightmove, there were two among the most sought after spots to buy in the UK, including Port Talbot in South Glamorgan.

Most sought after places to live by the coast

The most sought after places to live by the coast, according to Rightmove, that have seen the biggest average house price change in the past year are:

Peterlee, County Durham - £124,593 (year on year asking price change of 15%) Heysham, Lancaster - £208,004 (7%) Colwyn Bay, Conwy - £239,077 (6%) Port Talbot, South Glamorgan - £165,430 (6%) Ashington, Northumberland - £132,660 (5%)

Pandemic trends reversing with home buyers returning to cities

Over the last couple of years, the pandemic trend of more people looking to coastal areas over cities has been reversing, Rightmove explained.

In 2024 the cities of Glasgow, Bristol and Edinburgh are now more searched for than the coastal county of Devon, which was previously in third place this time last year.

London and Cornwall remain in first and second place respectively.

Tim Bannister, Rightmove’s property expert said: “Whilst the pandemic-driven surge for seaside areas has calmed down and reversed back to more normal levels, areas around Great Britain’s coast continue to be popular with many people.

"Particularly at this time of year, many people consider what a home by the sea and away from the hustle and bustle of a city could look like, or perhaps explore estate agents’ windows while on holiday.”