The solar panels are situated in Van Ward Allotments in Castle Park and now power the allotment's "totally green" wellbeing room.

This space boasts phone charging points and cooking facilities, serving as an eco-friendly resource for members.

In winter, it will provide a warm, communal gathering spot.

The initial off-grid system was unable to work correctly, but Nuvolt came to the rescue and commissioned the project free of charge.

Tracey Davies, chairperson of the allotments, said: "Without electricity we don’t have water, without water our crops would fail.

"Without electricity we are unable to effectively use our wellbeing room. Nuvolt has saved our projects this year."

Gareth Moss, co-founder and director at Nuvolt, said: "We are delighted to support the Caerphilly Allotments.

"As a local resident, I see firsthand the positive impact this space has on our community.

"By ensuring the off-grid system is fully operational, we hope to enhance the allotments' role as a vital community hub and promote sustainable living practices."

Van Ward Allotments remain a space for collective experiences and the cultivation of community bonds.