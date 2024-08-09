Ethan Berry, 20, was asleep on the downstairs sofa when officers smashed their way into the property on Constable Drive in the St Julians area of Newport.

They found cannabis in the kitchen stored in an Iceland bag with a potential street value of £1,440 during the 7am raid on Thursday, January 25.

Police also seized a mobile phone which contained text bombs advertising “top shelf Cali” cannabis for sale.

Prosecutor Emma Harris told Cardiff Crown Court: “When the defendant was interviewed he told officers he had been invited to stay at the address.

“He was surprised when the police attended.”

Berry, of Ailesbury Street, Newport pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply the class B drug.

The unemployed defendant has no previous convictions.

Ben Waters representing him said: “He's enrolled with Careers Wales in relation to any employment prospects but at present he's residing back home with his parents and he is receiving Universal Credit which would be to the tune of approximately £300 per month.”

Judge Jeremy Jenkins told Berry: “On January 25 this year you were present at an address in Newport when the police executed a drugs warrant.

“They found you sleeping downstairs and on searching the premises they found a considerable amount of cannabis in the kitchen area and a phone relating to you on which there were messages which clearly indicated your involvement in the supply of cannabis.”

He added: “I hope that this experience has been a wake-up call for you.

“You have now it seems realised your error and demonstrated a willingness and motivation to address the problematic aspects of your life.”

Berry was sentenced to a 12-month community order and must carry out 120 hours of unpaid work.

The defendant also has to complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He must pay £1,000 prosecution costs and a statutory victim surcharge.