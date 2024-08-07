South Wales Argus
News Crime & Court Business
South Wales Argus

Westbound motorway junction slip near Newport closed due to incident

Live

J25A Grove Park west off-slip closed due to incident

Emergency
By Sallie Phillips

  • The off-slip for J25A Grove Park westbound is closed due to an incident
  • Traffic officers are on scene
  • Drivers are advised of extra delays being likely

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos