Jordan Young, aged 25, from Blackwood is accused of wounding Jamie Thomas with intent in the Cefn Fforest area of the town.

The prosecution claims the complainant was attacked by him on Thursday, July 25.

Young, of Twyn Gardens, Cefn Fforest, appeared at Newport Magistrates' Court.

His case was adjourned to August 30.

No plea was entered.