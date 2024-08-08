Household names such as Jensen Ackles, John Barrowman, Kat Graham and many others will be paying the ICC a visit in a matter of days, appearing live on stage so fans can hear about their latest projects and renowned roles.

The event will be held at the International Convention Centre (ICC Wales) in Newport on Saturday and Sunday, August 10 and 11, 2024, starting at 9am. It has been organised by Monopoly Events.

Tickets (standard and VIP) are still available for Sunday, however Saturday tickets have now sold out.

A spokesperson for Monopoly Events has confirmed remaining tickets are likely to be sold out by tomorrow, with around 100 remaining at the time of publication.

Guests - line-up

Amy Jo Johnson (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Felicity)

Annabelle Davis (Hollyoaks, The Dumping Ground, the Star Wars franchise)

Brandon Routh (Superman Returns, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World)

Colton Haynes (Teen Wolf, Arrow)

Cooper Andrews (The Walking Dead, Shazam!)

Danneel Ackles (Supernatural, One Tree Hill)

David Yost (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers)

DJ Qualls (Breaking Bad, Scrubs, Lost)

Gareth David-Lloyd (Torchwood, Sherlock Holmes [2010])

Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad, Once Upon a Time, The Gentlemen)

Harrison Davis (Harry Potter franchise, Star Wars franchise)

Jensen Ackles (Supernatural, The Boys, Smallville)

Jessie T Usher (Survivor's Remorse, The Boys, Smile)

John Barrowman (Torchwood, Doctor Who, Dancing on Ice)

Kai Owen (Torchwood, Hollyoaks, Canaries)

Kat Graham (The Vampire Diaries, Love in the Villa, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)

Kurt Fuller (Wayne's World, Ghostbusters II, No Holds Barred)

Laz Alonso (Avatar, Fast & Furious, The Boys)

Mark Sheppard (Firefly, Supernatural, Battlestar Galactica)

Matt Ryan (Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag, Constantine)

Rob Wiethoff (Red Dead Redemption)

Roger Clark (Red Dead Redemption)

Ross Marquand (The Walking Dead, Avengers, Invincible)

Samantha Smith (Supernatural)

Sean Astin (Lord of the Rings, Stranger Things)

Seth Gilliam (The Wire, The Walking Dead, Teen Wolf)

Stephen Amell (Arrow, Code 8, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles [2016])

Warwick Davis (Harry Potter franchise, Star Wars franchise, The Chronicles of Narnia)

Guests - no longer attending

The following guests have said they will not attend the weekend event at ICC Newport.

Jennifer Blanc Biehn (The Victim, Havenhurst, Saved by the Bell)

Theo Rossi (Sons of Anarchy, Luke Cage)

Sean Pertwee (Luther, The Invitation, You, Silent Witness)

Michael Biehn (The Terminator, The Magnificent Seven)

Rose McGowan (Charmed)​

Address: ICC Wales, The Coldra, Catsash Road, NP18 1HQ

Opening times on Saturday and Sunday, August 10 and 11: 9am (entry) and 6pm (closure)

Vendors will offer a variety of food and drink options including two coffee shops, Aspect Bar, outside street food stalls, hydration stations, and seven restaurants in the Celtic Manor Resort nearby.

The venue will allow attendees to bring bottles of water or light snacks e.g. a cereal bar. Anything substantial like sandwiches / meals, and bottles of alcohol will be confiscated.

Visit the Comic Con Wales website for more information on guests, how to purchase merchandise and venue information.