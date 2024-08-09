First launched by Independent councillor George Etheridge on July 30, the petition has secured the backing of thousands as it calls for the Grade II listed building to be saved from permanent closure.

Caerphilly Council are proposing to withdraw its subsidy of £347,000 per year to run the building, and have cited a financial strain over the amount of savings that must be made in the next two financial years as the reason behind their choice.

Cllr George Etheridge is concerned the withdrawal of the subsidy and subsequent closure would have a "massive impact and loss" on the local communities within Blackwood, which he believes would be "devastating".

He added: "The BMI is used by many throughout the year by having performing arts, schools, panto, plays, Christmas concerts and much much more.

"We must save the BMI."

Cllr Kevin Etheridge is among those strongly against the closure.

He said: "Blackwood Miners Institute is part of our past future and present. The Chartist who marched through the town would be appalled and dismayed if our heritage is destroyed."

Caerphilly County Borough Council have launched a consultation period over the plans to mothball the Blackwood Miners Institute in December 2024, alongside the Llancaiach Fawr Manor.

The council has said they are facing a huge financial challenge over the next few years and difficult decisions will need to be made in order to balance the budget.

The council must deliver savings in the region of £45million over the next two financial years and this is on top of the £20million of permanent savings that have already been identified.

Cllr Sean Morgan, Leader of Caerphilly Council said: “We can’t continue to run our services in the way we always have. We need to explore all options and consider ways of doing things differently.

“I want to be honest with the community, because it is clear that the scale of savings means we need to make some very difficult decisions over the coming months.”

The proposals would see the venue mothballed at the end of December this year, with the council set to explore options for the facility to be run in a different way in the future.

This proposal to withdraw the subsidy from Blackwood Miners' Institute at the end of December 2024 would allow the council to make full in-year savings for 2025/26.

The venue currently employs nine members of staff, plus 16 casual officers.

Should any proposal be agreed following consideration of the public consultation feedback, colleagues employed at the venue would be supported through existing council HR policies.

The consultations are running until 5pm on Tuesday, September 10, and people can have their say using an online survey, through hard copies available at their nearest library, or by dropping into a session.

The consultation sessions are as follows:

Blackwood Library

192 High St, Blackwood NP12 1AJ

Tuesday, August 13 2024

4-6pm

Nelson Library

Commercial St, Nelson, Treharris CF46 6NF

Wednesday, August 21 2024

4-6pm

Blackwood Library

192 High St, Blackwood NP12 1AJ

Saturday, August, 31 2024

10am - 12 noon

Gelligaer Community Centre

Aneurin Bevan Ave, Gelligaer, Hengoed CF82 8ES

Thursday, September, 5 2024

5:30 - 7:30pm

Online sessions

Thursday, August 15 2024

4:30 - 6:30pm

Tuesday, August, 20 2024

12:30 - 2:30pm

Anyone wishing to register for an online session should email publicengagement@caerphilly.gov.uk or call +441443 864380.